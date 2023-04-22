Welcome to Dunraven Subdivision! Pool, Clubhouse with Fitness room, Family room with fireplace, snow and lawn care $130 a month. New Construction open floor plan Ranch. 2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths on main level. Beautiful Kitchen with White cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash and walk in pantry. Mudroom with built in lockers, large storage space. Master suite with tiled shower, vanity with quartz tops. Family Room with gas fireplace. Full basement with bath rough in, Egress window and great space to finish. Fully sodded yard.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $299,900
