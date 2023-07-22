Introducing a captivating Ranch home conveniently located a mere 15 minutes from Rivian. This remarkable property offers an array of desirable features and amenities that will undoubtedly impress even the most discerning homebuyer. Boasting 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths, Both bedrooms also feature darkening shades, ensuring a peaceful and restful ambiance whenever needed. This Ranch home provides ample space for comfortable living. The master bathroom has been thoughtfully upgraded with a stylish tile surround, enhancing the overall elegance of the space. The kitchen is a true delight, combining both sophistication and functionality. Its modern design and high-end Beko refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher, make entertaining a pleasure. The basement, while unfinished, offers day light windows the lets in an abundance of light. The property includes a 2-car attached garage with storage systems for added convenience. Additionally, the first-floor laundry eliminates the need for navigating stairs, ensuring a hassle-free laundry experience. With 2 full baths, the home offers optimal comfort and convenience for all occupants. This desirable community not only relieves residents of the burden of lawn maintenance but also offers a range of amenities. The community clubhouse is a hub of activity, featuring a workout room for maintaining an active lifestyle, an indoor pool for relaxation and exercise, and a party room that can be reserved for gatherings and special occasions. Don't miss the opportunity to make this exquisite Ranch home yours. Contact us now to schedule a private showing.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $275,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 9-year-old boy has died after a collision with a vehicle on Friday night in Mackinaw.
Indiana-based internet service provider Metronet says it is continuing service restoration efforts in the Bloomington-Normal area following a …
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”
The Bloomington Police Department is responding to an emergency call between the 400 and 800 blocks of East Empire Street. Residents should av…
Emma Shafer was an organizer and activist who had a penchant for stirring up “good trouble” in the interest of social justice. Statehouse repo…