2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $275,900

New Construction open floor plan Ranch. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms on main. Beautiful Kitchen with White cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, tiled backsplash and walk in pantry. Laundry/Mudroom with built in lockers. Master suite with tiled surround shower, vanity with quartz tops. Family Room with stone surround fireplace. Fully sodded yard. Pictures are of a similar completed home.