No backyard Neighbors! Take a moment to soak in the views you'll have in your backyard before a short trip to the association's indoor pool, work out facility and clubhouse. 2 bedrooms on the main level with an en suite master with upgraded tile shower. Premium countertops in the open kitchen space with a wonderful deck for entertaining. Full basement features the mechanicals and a rough in for an additional full bathroom and an egress window for flexibility in adding a 3rd bedroom.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $275,000
