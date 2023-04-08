Huge open green space for your backyard. SOLAR Electric System, Premium counter tops, upgraded master shower, and OPEN vaulted floor plan, 2 bed on main floor with egress in lower level for future third bed. Low HOA includes mow, snow, clubhouse with indoor pool, workout area, and meeting space. Full unfinished basement gives you room to grow. And to literally TOP this all off the seller has complete SOLAR ARRAY installed and her monthly electric bill is only $11.02 !!!!