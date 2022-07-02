 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Pantagraph is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

People are also reading…

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $268,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $268,900

Fall in love with this open ranch floorplan in desirable Fox Creek Village. This home features spacious bedrooms, super chic & usable kitchen w/ quartz tops and tile backsplash with Island. 2-car attached garage and convenient main floor laundry. Fox Creek Village enjoys the perks of not having to mow, and having a community clubhouse, including a workout room, indoor pool & a party room that can be reserved for gatherings. 2x6 exterior construction, LED disk lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC. All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability. Photos taken from previous build of similar plan, style and finishes will vary.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLean County Board primary election results

McLean County Board primary election results

Thirty-four candidates filed for the 20 open seats on the McLean County Board in Tuesday's primary election. Here are the unofficial results for the McLean County Board, which seats two members in each district. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News