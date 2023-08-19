Introducing a captivating Ranch home conveniently located a mere 15 minutes from Rivian. This remarkable property offers an array of desirable features and amenities that will undoubtedly impress even the most discerning homebuyer. Boasting 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths, Both bedrooms also feature darkening shades, ensuring a peaceful and restful ambiance whenever needed. This Ranch home provides ample space for comfortable living. The master bathroom has been thoughtfully upgraded with a stylish tile surround, enhancing the overall elegance of the space. The kitchen is a true delight, combining both sophistication and functionality. Its modern design and high-end Beko refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher, make entertaining a pleasure. The basement, while unfinished, offers day light windows the lets in an abundance of light. The property includes a 2-car attached garage with storage systems for added convenience. Additionally, the first-floor laundry eliminates the need for navigating stairs, ensuring a hassle-free laundry experience. With 2 full baths, the home offers optimal comfort and convenience for all occupants. This desirable community not only relieves residents of the burden of lawn maintenance but also offers a range of amenities. The community clubhouse is a hub of activity, featuring a workout room for maintaining an active lifestyle, an indoor pool for relaxation and exercise, and a party room that can be reserved for gatherings and special occasions. Don't miss the opportunity to make this exquisite Ranch home yours. Contact us now to schedule a private showing.