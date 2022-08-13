2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $260,000

Fall in love with this open ranch floorplan in desirable Fox Creek Village. This home features spacious bedrooms, super chic & usable kitchen w/ quartz tops and tile backsplash with Island. 2-car attached garage and convenient main floor laundry. Fox Creek Village enjoys the perks of not having to mow, and having a community clubhouse, including a workout room, indoor pool & a party room that can be reserved for gatherings. 2x6 exterior construction, LED disk lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC. All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability. Photos taken from previous build of similar plan, style and finishes will vary.