Fall in love with this open ranch floorplan in desirable Fox Creek Village. This home features spacious bedrooms, super chic & usable kitchen w/ quartz tops and tile backsplash with Island. 2-car attached garage and convenient main floor laundry. Fox Creek Village enjoys the perks of not having to mow, and having a community clubhouse, including a workout room, indoor pool & a party room that can be reserved for gatherings. 2x6 exterior construction, LED disk lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC. All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability. Photos taken from previous build of similar plan, style and finishes will vary.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $260,000
Brittany A. Mitchell was pronounced deceased at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Front Street in Bloomington, according to a press release from McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder.
Bloomington police are investigating after a person was found dead in a parked vehicle Tuesday.
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Normal woman. Details:
Police said an 18-year-old resident of the Twin Cities was shot twice in the leg, and received a third grazing wound. Detectives say they're actively investigating.
A Normal Police Department sergeant said 10 to 15 rounds were fired.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has appointed a new member to the Illinois State University board of trustees. Details:
Firefighters were called to a Sunday morning structure fire in west Bloomington.
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
It happened at 8:39 p.m. Friday at Hershey Road and Clearwater Avenue.
A $5.2 million contract to resurface about 13 lane miles of roads this fiscal year was accepted by the Bloomington City Council.