Are you looking for a great location for a ranch home with superb rehab potential? Live in one of the original neighborhoods of Bloomington Normal. A uniquely situated Mid Century home on a corner lot in Davis Addition. This house has the potential to add your own rehab touch or enjoy the custom-built originality. A premier location minutes from State Farm, Rivian, and Downtown Bloomington. Great to remodel or leave the floor plan as is or invest in a small expansion to add more space for endless possibilities and amazing configurations for today's lifestyle. The house offers large rooms with an ample amount of natural light, a large yard with tons of potential to make your own, an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) with a small lap pool bathroom and kitchenette. Take this quality-built house into the future!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $249,800
