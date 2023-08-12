Do you want a brand new house but don't have the time to build it? Well, this home may be the one for you. Welcome to this lovely ranch home recently built in 2016. This delightful property offers a harmonious blend of classic design and modern comforts. With its fresh paint and newly installed carpet, it is move-in ready. It features an open floor plan which includes a living space and kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and vaulted ceilings. The main level offers the primary bedroom and en suite and double closets. Also on the main level is the second bedroom, full bathroom, and mudroom/laundry space. The lower level is finished with two egress windows, a full bath, a third bedroom, and a spacious entertaining area. This home is located right across the street from White Oak Park allowing you to enjoy all the amenities it has to offer without any HOA fees! Some of those amenities include a 1-mile path around a scenic lake, fishing, sports fields, a playground, a view of wildlife, and a picnic area.