2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $232,000

Unbelievable ranch style attached home in Rollingbrook Manor. Whole house was updated with new trim, new doors, new flooring, new lighting and all new kitchen appliances. Owners finished the lower level ('15), adding family room, half bathroom, office and storage room. All new windows through out ('16). Association features an inground pool and lovely gazebo. Association takes care of all landscaping, snow removal, all exterior maintenance and pool and gazebo care. Close to parks and the trail. This home will leave you breathless with its style and space!