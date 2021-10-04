Unbelievable ranch style attached home in Rollingbrook Manor. Whole house was updated with new trim, new doors, new flooring, new lighting and all new kitchen appliances. Owners finished the lower level ('15), adding family room, half bathroom, office and storage room. All new windows through out ('16). Association features an inground pool and lovely gazebo. Association takes care of all landscaping, snow removal, all exterior maintenance and pool and gazebo care. Close to parks and the trail. This home will leave you breathless with its style and space!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $232,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
Nicole Sperry attributed her daughter's infection to parents allowing their sick children to attend school. "My beautiful girl was taken from me because people are too damn selfish to care about what could happen to others."
Nearly 80 years after it was built, the former Quinn's Shell gas station in downtown Bloomington is slated for demolition.
The teachers' lawsuit argues that such mandates are up to the local health departments, not the school boards.
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
More details being released Tuesday about a shooting Monday evening in Bloomington.
A Normal man is in custody on accusations that he battered a firefighter.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said one person was taken into protective custody after an incident this afternoon on Brentwood Drive.
Federal prosecutors said Matthew Namoff, 25, ran a “significant bookmaking operation” at ISU.
No injuries were reported, and officers found shell casings in the area.