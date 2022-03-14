2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $225,000

Fall in love with this open ranch floor plan in desirable Fox Creek Village. Nestled back on Winding Way, this home features tile flooring, vaulted ceilings in the great room, spacious bedrooms, super-chic & usable kitchen with new backsplash, 2-car attached garage, convenient main floor laundry & 2 full baths. Full open basement ready to finish. Fox Creek Village also enjoys the perks of not having to mow, and having a community clubhouse, workout room, indoor pool & reservable party room for gatherings.