SHOWS LIKE NEW! Come see this sharp ranch in Unit 5! Meticulously cared for 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home complete with gorgeous hardwoods throughout, vaulted ceilings, breakfast bar, main floor laundry and open concept floor plan. Both bathrooms have been smartly remodeled including new fixtures and gorgeous marble (wait until you see the hex tile in the master)! Fresh paint throughout, ceiling fans, new privacy fence, new water drainage gutter system, newly added landscaping, exterior door and brand new sump pump. Basement is ready to finish with egress window and rough-ins for an additional bed/bath. If you are looking for move in ready condition and low maintenance living, The Village at Fox Creek is for you! HOA provides lawn care PLUS offers its members a community pool, fitness room, and newly remodeled clubhouse! Close proximity to the neighborhood elementary school, Interstate 55/74, RIVIAN and STATE FARM. You'll find everything you need in this home!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $219,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the office received the results Wednesday, but he declined to comment on the report’s content “due to the ongoing investigation.”
Check out all of Friday and Saturday's Central Illinois final scores. Check all of them out here:
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Police said they observed the woman advertising Adderall for sale on her Snapchat account.
Hallie Bezner, attorney for Day’s family, also told The Pantagraph: “I think that people read between the lines to try to have some conspiracy that doesn't exist."
One day after McLean County Board members rejected a proposal that would have allowed the county to make money from jail inmates using electronic tablets, the sheriff’s office has removed the tablets from inmates, according to a statement from nine board members.
Four staff members and 17 students at the elementary school currently are testing positive for COVID-19, and districtwide, more than 75 people are in quarantine.
State troopers said the driver was going the wrong way down Interstate 74 when the crash happened.
The company broke ground Wednesday for construction of its 70,000-square-foot facility.
The daughter of two coaches, Megan Jones had a game plan. How could she not? When your mom and dad have a basketball court named after them, y…