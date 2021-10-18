2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $219,000

SHOWS LIKE NEW! Come see this sharp ranch in Unit 5! Meticulously cared for 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home complete with gorgeous hardwoods throughout, vaulted ceilings, breakfast bar, main floor laundry and open concept floor plan. Both bathrooms have been smartly remodeled including new fixtures and gorgeous marble (wait until you see the hex tile in the master)! Fresh paint throughout, ceiling fans, new privacy fence, new water drainage gutter system, newly added landscaping, exterior door and brand new sump pump. Basement is ready to finish with egress window and rough-ins for an additional bed/bath. If you are looking for move in ready condition and low maintenance living, The Village at Fox Creek is for you! HOA provides lawn care PLUS offers its members a community pool, fitness room, and newly remodeled clubhouse! Close proximity to the neighborhood elementary school, Interstate 55/74, RIVIAN and STATE FARM. You'll find everything you need in this home!