2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $189,000

Charm and character are both understatements with this stunning home located close to pools, parks, Lakeside Country Club and more! Beautiful hardwood floors, built-ins, glass door knobs, laundry chute, large closets, updated maple kitchen. Full basement featuring oversized family room, large updated bath and a flex room that may be used as a 3rd bedroom (closet-no egress window) and huge laundry/storage room. All appliances stay. Truly turn-key and ready for a new owner. Patio w/ pergola. Backyard is partially fenced, 1 car garage and more! Updates galore. Roof 2020, Furnace 2017, A/C 2017, main floor bath remodel including plumbing 2021, fresh exterior paint 2019, garage updates in 2019. Updated basement full bath, basement carpet in 2018, radon mitigated and this home is also MetroNet ready!