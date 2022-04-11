2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $185,000

Move-in Ready Ranch on a quiet street in highly desirable East Side Subdivision! Have you ever wished your lawn would just mow itself? When you purchase this fantastic home you also will acquire a low maintenance lifestyle and the ability to enjoy your home without all the monotonous upkeep of lawncare and snow removal! This 2 bedroom, 3 bath gem offers a lovely open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light! The main level includes a large family room that flows into the eat-in kitchen beautifully. A sliding patio door is off the dining area and leads to a private patio area. The vaulted main floor master is appointed with a large WIC and en suite bath that includes a vanity with double sinks and a nearly 5' shower! The main level also includes a laundry room, 2nd bedroom & 2nd full bath. The finished basement features 2 large family rooms, a full bath with jetted tub, an egress window and plenty of storage. 2-car detached garage. Plenty of updates, including: Roof (2014), Water Heater (2020), Sump Pump, Paint, Radon Mitigation, Engineered Hardwood and more! A must see home!