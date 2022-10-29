What a deal! This three year old home feels brand new! If you're looking for low maintenance, you're going to love it! Everything about this home is modern...the color palette, the open kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops and double walk in closets in the Primary bedroom.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $185,000
