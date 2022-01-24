2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $175,000

This classic 1953 Indiana Stone ranch is located in desirable and well established Eastgate subdivision in east Bloomington. Complete with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 3 common living options of a front formal living room, cozy den with fireplace or screened in porch looking to a private backyard. Pride of ownership shows as this home has been meticulously maintained for over 40 years by the current owner. Make this your forever home, by being close to shopping and all the conveniences you need for easy living.