2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $175,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $175,000

Very well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with full basement ranch located in East Bloomington in the Breckenridge subdivision. Spacious eat in tiled kitchen, 1st floor laundry and great living room/dining room with gas fireplace. All kitchen appliances have been replaced since owner has owned and dishwasher just replaced within this month. Unfinished basement with egress window. Great street appeal on corner lot with covered porch and side deck. A clubhouse is available as part of the association. Move in ready for a quick closing.

