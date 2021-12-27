2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $170,000

So cute! Home built in 2012---and still shows like new! 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Open living room to kitchen. Kitchen with room for bar stools and all appliances will remain. Master bedroom with double closets and en suite bathroom with walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom with large closet and all drapes/blinds will remain. 2nd bathroom with tub/shower combo. Washer/dryer will stay. Sliding door to deck off living room. No backyard neighbors! Home backs up to the private school. Subdivision park and close to golf course. Low maintenance, vinyl sided ranch and no HOA subdivision fees.