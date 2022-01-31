 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $169,900

Beautifully located for privacy and well designed layout! Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and fireplace in great room. bamboo flooring and solid surface counter tops in the kitchen. Huge master bedroom with double closets and large bath. 2 car garage. Not your standard design or finishes! Covered front porch. Clubhouse available for reservations for private functions as part of association.

