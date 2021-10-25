2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $165,000

Welcome Home to this beautiful house at 3903 Bluebell. The main level features vaulted ceilings, open floor plan and is clean and inviting throughout! The living room/kitchen/dining room are open and make for a great space to gather with friends and family. The kitchen has rich cherry cabinets, stainless appliances...including a five burner gas stove, french door fridge with bottom freezer, dishwasher and microwave. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, great natural lighting, 2 closets:) and a master bathroom that is amazing!! The master bathroom has a corner jetted tub , separate shower area and nice vanity with great cabinet space. There is a second large bedroom with a full bath on the main level. The walkout lower level could be used as another bedroom or another family/office/gym room. It has a full bathroom attached to the room. Make this room whatever you need to fit your needs. The lower level also has laundry area and storage under the stairs. There is additional storage in the shed in the backyard. The backyard is completely fenced. It also has 2 outdoor entertaining areas. The deck off the upper level and the patio located off the walk out lower level. Great house...Great neighborhood...= Your HOME!