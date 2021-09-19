 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $164,900

Charming Flagstone & Brick Ranch in great LOCATION. Large Family Room with Fireplace and Designated Dining Room Space. HUGE Master Bedroom with 3 closets and Built-Ins. Remodeled Bathroom with Tile in shower. Gorgeous Hardwood flooring. Nice Screened in Porch! Brand NEW Furnace/AC (2021), Windows and Roof (2016). Nice deep lot with mature trees on a quiet street! Location is Central and close to shopping, schools & parks. Won't last long!

