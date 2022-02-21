 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $164,900

Amazing opportunity to move to the country with a reasonable budget! Enjoy the privacy of country living just a stone's throw from town. This lovingly-maintained cozy ranch home has lots charm and plenty of potential. Updates include hardwood flooring, remodeled bathroom with tiled shower, recently replaced windows with aluminum trim on the exterior, vinyl siding, and metal roof. The house sits back from the road on .76 acres and boasts meticulously maintained lawn, vegetable, and flower gardens plus plenty of space for future expansions. The large 2-car detached garage has a newer concrete driveway from street to garage. Additional storage shed fits all of your yard and garden equipment. A unique and charming property not to be missed! The former estate of Michael Matlock.

