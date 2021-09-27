 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $160,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $160,000

Great location just off Lincoln and Morrissey by Lakeside Golf Course. Immaculately maintained. This homes features very nice stainless appliances, 2 HUGE Bedrooms upstairs both with Full Bathrooms & large walk in closets. 2nd floor laundry. Unfinished basement with a rough-in for a bathroom. Great space for storage, gym equipment or to finish to your liking. Neutral colors throughout. Association pays mowing and landscaping.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Clinton Lake

Body found in Clinton Lake

A fisherman at the Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing access reported seeing a vehicle on the edge of the lake and then saw a body in the water, authorities said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News