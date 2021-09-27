Great location just off Lincoln and Morrissey by Lakeside Golf Course. Immaculately maintained. This homes features very nice stainless appliances, 2 HUGE Bedrooms upstairs both with Full Bathrooms & large walk in closets. 2nd floor laundry. Unfinished basement with a rough-in for a bathroom. Great space for storage, gym equipment or to finish to your liking. Neutral colors throughout. Association pays mowing and landscaping.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $160,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fisherman at the Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing access reported seeing a vehicle on the edge of the lake and then saw a body in the water, authorities said.
The Illinois State University graduate student's disappearance nearly a month ago triggered national attention and emotional pleas to those with information to come forward.
The District 87 school board determined “there is sufficient evidence to support consideration for expulsion,” and asked for Superintendent Barry Reilly's recommendation.
We have all of Central Illinois' Week 5 finals from Friday and Saturday. Check them out here:
Christopher Stucky of Bloomington will put his mind to the test on this afternoon's episode of "Jeopardy!"
Police are continuing to investigate a shots fired call in Bloomington.
The McLean County Sheriff’s office said it continues to search for a second suspect in the alleged theft.
McLean County natives Justin Deavers and Mike Kauffman have roles in the "Christmas in Miami" Netflix movie to be released around Christmas of this year.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.
The winding story of a Bloomington man seeking exoneration while serving a 100-year sentence for being convicted of murdering his 3-year-old daughter in 1998 is set to appear before a national televised audience.