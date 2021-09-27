2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $160,000

Great location just off Lincoln and Morrissey by Lakeside Golf Course. Immaculately maintained. This homes features very nice stainless appliances, 2 HUGE Bedrooms upstairs both with Full Bathrooms & large walk in closets. 2nd floor laundry. Unfinished basement with a rough-in for a bathroom. Great space for storage, gym equipment or to finish to your liking. Neutral colors throughout. Association pays mowing and landscaping.