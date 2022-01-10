2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $155,000

Pre Sold---All appliances stay including washer and Dryer. Luxury Vinyl flooring in Family room and master bedroom. Both bedrooms with full baths attached and walk in closet on 2nd level with laundry in hallway. Main floor has kitchen, living room with gas fireplace and 1/2 bath. Unfinished basement has egress window and rough-in for bath. 1 car attached garage. Monthly association fee includes trash, snow & lawn care, exterior lights and building insurance for $100 per month. All information deemed to be accurate but not warranted.