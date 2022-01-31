2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $148,900

Charming dollhouse in great location 1 block south of Founders Grove! This 3 BR home was converted to 2 BR, using main level 3rd BR as an open DR with the closet used as an office nook. (Can be converted back, if desired by buyer). Lots of original hardwood flooring. Numerous updates include new WH 2015, patio 2018, new HVAC with humidifier & smart thermostat, Front Porch deck & DW in 2019, renovated 2nd floor master suite with 1/2 bath, large closet & eave storage 2021, new FR carpet 2021, lots of fresh interior paint, tub & shower surround reglazed in main bath 2022. Nicely updated kitchen with butcher block countertop, farmhouse sink, all major kitchen appliances may remain, as well as washer & dryer, dehumidifier and bonus portable cooling unit for master bedroom. Bonus, non-attached green cabinetry in kitchen (negotiable) can be removed to add eating area. Kitchen shelving remains, as well as shelving in furnace room. Fireplace in FR behind removable cover is sold "as-is". Large, fenced rear yard with patio is just the right size for entertaining. Shed & 1 car detached garage. FR in basement has 2 large closets perfect for crafting/hobby & toy storage. Plenty of storage. Such a cute house -- make it yours, today!