Charming bungalow in desirable Founders Grove. Updated throughout and so cute. Open living room, dining room- light and bright kitchen. Two good sized bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Large unfinished basement, spacious fully fenced backyard with patio and fire pit, and 1 car detached garage. Recent updates include fresh paint throughout, newer barn door added '20, Kitchen LVP flooring and backsplash '20, newer roof '17, newer light fixtures, newer patio and fire pit '20. Extra insulation added to attic, newer sewer line and water line in 2014. Adorable curb appeal with a perfect front porch. Fireplace being sold as-is. Remaining home warranty will be transferred to new owners.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $145,000
