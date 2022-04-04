2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $145,000

Enjoy Old Home Flair in this Quaint Bungalow! Front-porch sitting is enhanced with an enclosed porch. 2 beds with 2 baths on the main level and 2 car detached garage. The kitchen offers a pantry and built-ins. The master bedroom has a cedar closet and ensuite. The spacious lower level offers a fireplace and two additional rooms. Updates include furnace '21, new roof '20, garbage disposal '20, and water heater '18. This lovely home also boasts a deep lot and backs up to the constitution trail!!!