2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $139,900

Nicely updated Ranch home with all main floor living. 2 nice size bedrooms and beautifully remodeled full bath. open concept living / dining room and breakfast nook. Galley kitchen features tile backslash, newer cabinets, stainless stove, dishwasher and fridge, solid surface counters and large sink. Stack-able washer and dryer remain with the home. 1 car attached garage is extra deep with added workshop. Semi private backyard. Property is currently used as an income producing short term rental.