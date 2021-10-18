 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $139,900

Extremely well cared for home!! So many updates in the last few years including Certainteed Roof installed by Wolf Roofing, Windows installed by Window World in 2019, Water Heater 2018, Refrigerator in 2018, Exterior painted in 2019, All Window Coverings stay. Nice backyard with swing set, Extra large garage with dog kennel, appliances stay! This home will not last long!

