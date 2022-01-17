 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $135,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $135,000

Inviting front porch and swing welcome you to this wonderful home located on a double corner lot with mature oak trees providing private setting feel. Well cared for with many recent updates (siding, gutters, AC, flooring, paint), high ceilings and tasteful finishing's (trim, windows, etc.). Enjoy natural light from extra large windows in living spaces. Dining room is flex space and kitchen is large, laundry and half bath on main level. 2 large bedrooms, bath with tub-shower and flex room upstairs. This is just a feel good home.... make it yours!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News