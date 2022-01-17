2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $135,000

Inviting front porch and swing welcome you to this wonderful home located on a double corner lot with mature oak trees providing private setting feel. Well cared for with many recent updates (siding, gutters, AC, flooring, paint), high ceilings and tasteful finishing's (trim, windows, etc.). Enjoy natural light from extra large windows in living spaces. Dining room is flex space and kitchen is large, laundry and half bath on main level. 2 large bedrooms, bath with tub-shower and flex room upstairs. This is just a feel good home.... make it yours!