2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $135,000

This all-brick bungalow features a character-filled interior that is functionally inviting and warm. The main floor comprises a flow-through living/dining area, brick fireplace, cozy breakfast nook, and relaxed living spaces. Your dream home features hardwood floors throughout the main level, and the full, unfinished basement provides for ample storage, amongst numerous other possibilities. The tranquil, private backyard boasts a screened porch and mature trees-simply ideal for summer entertaining. Get out your bike or running shoes and leave your car keys behind as you are just steps from Constitution Trail, which takes you anywhere you want to go. This unique home is ideally positioned in a desirable and historic part of Bloomington-Normal. It won't last long! Call us today to arrange a showing before it's too late!

