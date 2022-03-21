Are you looking for a "turn key" home? This is it! Well-maintained and adorable home with numerous enhancements and 2 huge bedrooms with large closets! The unique design of this home is a non-traditional tri-level style with a basement under the main part of the home. The lovely kitchen has gorgeous dark wood cabinets, backsplash and some stainless steel appliances all stay, as well as the washer & dryer. The main living space has beautiful hard wood floors, and is open to the dining area of the kitchen. Windows have been updated, WH 2014, AC 2007, Roof 2015, Sump Pump motor 2021, Furnace 2021 (all dates are approximate). Nicely updated main floor full bath. A rear concrete patio has been added as well as a portion of fence to complete the rear yard fencing. Gutters cleaned 2022. Active radon mitigation system in place. Exterior front patio lights and all window treatments may stay upon request. Laundry, lots of storage and other future options in the unfinished basement. Make this awesome home yours, today!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $134,900
