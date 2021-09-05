2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $129,900

Want to live in an adorable spacious house? This is it! The home has had a major facelift which includes new water-resistant luxury vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, dining room, bathroom, bedroom and foyer areas. There are beautiful original hardwood flooring in the family room and living room. An added bonus is the full bath which has been completely remodeled and revamped with all new fixtures, flooring and white subway tile. The spacious kitchen comes complete with a bar area, plenty of storage, cabinet and counter top space, nice appliances, and a newer kitchen window. You cannot help but notice the beautiful original details in the home, such as the pocket door which separates the living room and family room and the built-ins that separate the dining room and family room. There is a fully fenced side yard. The extra deep 2 car garage is a plus and is right off the back porch area, note the handy utility closet off the back porch. One of the best features of this home is the front porch which is perfect for enjoying long summer evenings. Don't miss the walk-up attic. This space has endless possibilities for additional living area. Come for a visit, you won't be disappointed. Agent is related to Seller.