2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $127,000

Charming Bungalow in the heart of Founders Grove! This home has tons of character with natural woodwork throughout. Great curb appeal with welcoming front porch! Enjoy wood flooring throughout main level, spacious family room, dining room and recently remodeled bathroom and large bedroom. Upstairs features another huge bedroom with walk-in closet! Large fenced yard, Extra deep garage with alley access. Updates include new HVAC (2019); new roof (2019); all appliances stay including washer and dryer!

