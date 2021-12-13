2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $124,900

Darling 2 bed, 1.5 bath home sitting on a generous 1/4 acre lot awaits new ownership! Tastefully updated in recent years by current owners, this home features a roomy front living room with large windows, fully equipped eat-in kitchen with back door leading to large deck/patio and partially fenced yard, updated half bath/laundry room (2020), charming front bedroom and spacious main bedroom featuring a gorgeous, updated full en-suite bathroom. Large, 2-car detached garage provides off-street parking and ample storage space. Fresh paint throughout, and all appliances including washer/dryer to remain for new owner(s). Sellers have ordered all new replacement windows from Window World, which will be installed prior to closing (pending delivery) or will be paid for at closing to be installed at a later date. Home being sold "as is, where is" with no repairs at cost of sellers.