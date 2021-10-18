2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $123,900

 Skip to main content
Such a charmer! Corner lot with partially fenced yard! Vinyl sided with newer roof in 2020! Oversized garage and patio space for entertaining! Covered front porch with added landscaping. All newer carpet and wood-laminate flooring recently installed! Open kitchen to dining room! Half bath and stackable washer/dryer off kitchen for extra convenience. All kitchen appliances stay! (Island does not stay) Library/den off living room with built-in bookshelves for books and collectibles! 2 large bedrooms on 2nd floor with great closet space and full bath. Newer mechanicals and some newer plumbing. A/C '20, water heater & furnace '17. Newer electrical panel, new sewer line to the street, and new sump pump. Mudroom with extra cabinets.

