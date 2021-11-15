 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $123,000

Updated and remodeled bungalow ready to move in and enjoy the holidays! Double lot, with newer vinyl siding (14), Mohr windows (09), roof (12), kitchen (09), front porch (16), bathroom (12), updated electric (12). Three car detached garage 32x30 with 8 ft. doors built in 2016 with 200 amp service, gas is run to it and new heater is being left for the buyer to hook up. Basement has dewatering system. OT1 is an enclosed back porch, which has a cellar door (2nd entrance) to the basement. Yard is fenced other than one small section by the northwest side of the garage. A wonderfully updated home and very tastefully done. Two new walls have been installed in the basement.

