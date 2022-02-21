2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $117,900

Great starter home or investment property!! New Roof - August 2021, Paint Touch Up - 2021, Refinished Wood Floors - 2020, New Sump- 2019, New Furnace - December 2018, New Water Heater - December 2018, New Windows - April 2015,New Gutters/Downspouts - 2011. Will be adding a washer and dryer that stays as well.