 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $117,900

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $117,900

Great starter home or investment property!! New Roof - August 2021, Paint Touch Up - 2021, Refinished Wood Floors - 2020, New Sump- 2019, New Furnace - December 2018, New Water Heater - December 2018, New Windows - April 2015,New Gutters/Downspouts - 2011. Will be adding a washer and dryer that stays as well.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News