2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $115,900

Real nice ranch with privacy fenced yard, huge 2 car garage with workbench, Newer carpet, roof, furnace and A/C. @ good sized bedrooms with hardwood floors. Kitchen with pull out pantry, stainless steel Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and Microwave. Newer paint and full basement for lots of storage. Ceiling fans in bedrooms, washer and dryer in basement. Replacement windows. Real nice home!

