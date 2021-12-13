2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $114,900

Located in the middle or town not far from shopping, Ewing Manor, BJHS, and BHS. Two bedroom ranch with nicely updated kitchen with soft close drawers and beautiful backsplash. 2015 - bedroom carpets and garage roof. 2014 - new roof on house. Windows and fans have been updated. Granite counter in the bathroom. Three window air conditioners stay with the home. The 3 seasons room with sliding doors to private patio is ready for a place to relax! Large fenced yard ready for kids or pets! The shed is sold "as is". The garage door and opener is not functioning. Tour soon so you don't miss it!