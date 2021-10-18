TOTAL REMODEL! Come see this wonderfully updated 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home complete with original hardwoods and modern touches that feel right at home! Sellers have thought of everything! Bonus finished room in the basement could flex to office, family room or 3rd bedroom PLUS features recessed lighting, a full bathroom (with walk-in shower) and beautifully finished laundry room with utility sink! Recently painted large front porch and sizeable back patio overlooks tidy, deep yard. Off-street parking has space for three vehicles, with close proximity to Connect Transit bus line. Light and bright finishes and quality materials throughout show pride of ownership in this lovely home! Enjoy spacious closets with plenty of room for storage plus sizeable unfinished area should you need more space! UPDATES INCLUDE: microwave, Bosch dishwasher, kitchen sink & faucet, utility sink, basement pedestal sink, main bath vanity, sink & faucet, kitchen skylight, vinyl plank flooring, carpet, basement base & trim, fresh paint throughout (including trim, doors, ceilings and kitchen cabinets), toilets, medicine cabinets, fixtures in both bathrooms, cabinet hardware, door knobs, exterior lock sets, mailbox, and front screen door... and more! FURNACE 2019 | ROOF 2004 | AC 2004 | WATER HEATER 2004 | WINDOWS 2004
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $110,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the office received the results Wednesday, but he declined to comment on the report’s content “due to the ongoing investigation.”
Check out all of Friday and Saturday's Central Illinois final scores. Check all of them out here:
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Police said they observed the woman advertising Adderall for sale on her Snapchat account.
Hallie Bezner, attorney for Day’s family, also told The Pantagraph: “I think that people read between the lines to try to have some conspiracy that doesn't exist."
One day after McLean County Board members rejected a proposal that would have allowed the county to make money from jail inmates using electronic tablets, the sheriff’s office has removed the tablets from inmates, according to a statement from nine board members.
Four staff members and 17 students at the elementary school currently are testing positive for COVID-19, and districtwide, more than 75 people are in quarantine.
State troopers said the driver was going the wrong way down Interstate 74 when the crash happened.
The company broke ground Wednesday for construction of its 70,000-square-foot facility.
The daughter of two coaches, Megan Jones had a game plan. How could she not? When your mom and dad have a basketball court named after them, y…