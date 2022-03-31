Adorable & Affordable! This Charming, move-in ready ranch is deceivingly larger than it appears! With over 1,300 sq ft on the main level, the flow of the floor plan is easy to navigate- especially with the open main living area! Enter through the Sunroom/Parlor with character-rich wood flooring. The Vaulted Family Room boasts a loft, a large WIC closet, a bump-out/flex area and an abundance of windows that flood the room with natural light! The wood flooring continues from the family room and into the formal dining that includes gorgeous original built-in cabinets with etched glass panels and impressive columns! Enter Bedroom 2 from the Dining Room through french doors and enjoy vaulted ceilings and wood flooring! French doors also lead to the HUGE sunken Master Suite that includes dual walk-in closets! The kitchen includes butcher block counters and stainless appliances! Spacious 1st floor laundry! Updates include a new Roof in 2021, a new Hi-E Furnace in 2020 and a new Water Heater in 2017! Most windows are newer, Radon system is in place and the electrical panel has been updated. A must see home that is priced to sell!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $100,000
