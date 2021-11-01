15-year-old boy among 26 people shot, six fatally, between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning, Chicago police say

A 15-year-old boy who was shot and seriously injured in the Gresham neighborhood Saturday afternoon was among 26 victims of gunfire in the city between late Friday afternoon and Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Six of of the shootings were fatal, police said.

The 15-year-old was near an alley in the 7900 block of South Justine Street when he was shot in the chest around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in serious condition, according to police.

About half an hour later, a 26-year-old man was shot in the neck while inside a vehicle in the 900 block of South Monitor Avenue in the The Island neighborhood, officials said.

The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 4:25 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

At about 10:25 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the face by another woman in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street in the Gresham neighborhood, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, two men were shot in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood by someone in a white sedan, police said.

One victim, a 50-year-old man, was shot in the head and shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 39-year old man was shot twice in his shoulder and took himself to Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, an unidentified man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso in the 900 block of North Damen Avenue in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

The man, who police said was about 30, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

Two men in their 20s were fatally wounded shortly after midnight Saturday in the Avondale neighborhood. The shooting happened about 12:05 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Shortly after locating the first victim, a 26-year-old man was found in the same area with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was also taken to Illinois Masonic, where he also was pronounced dead.

A witness told police they saw a male wearing a green hooded sweatshirt shooting at the victims. As of Sunday morning, the victims had not been identified, according to information from the medical examiner’s office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0