100 years ago: Sugar Creek residents seek to fix creek bed

100 years ago

May 25, 1922: Residents near Sugar Creek in the uptown section of Normal want the town to widen the creek bed and straighten it out. The creek is usually dry but is inadequate to drain the north part of town about five days out of the year. Then flooding threatens to undermine the pavement.

75 years ago

May 25, 1947: Clinton’s new Donnan subdivision is a hot spot for home sales. Nine of the twenty lots have sold this year, and so far all the buyers have been veterans. Each house has four rooms, a bath and a full basement. They have sold at $6,900 per property.

50 years ago

May 25, 1972: Striking glaziers have ratified a new deal with contractors, subject to federal approval of the wage provisions it contains. The strike halted work on State Farm’s corporate headquarters and a Pekin shopping center for more than three weeks. Picket lines are down.

25 years ago

May 25, 1997: Clinton City Council has banned skateboarding and in-line skating in the business district. They said skaters should use the new concrete pad installed for skating in Kiwanis Park. The ban stemmed from complaints about skateboarders’ misconduct.

