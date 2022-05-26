100 years ago: Rev. Edgar DeWitt Jones resigns

100 years ago

May 26, 1922: Rev. Edgar DeWitt Jones, former pastor of First Christian Church, has resigned from his Detroit church. He has been minister there since 1920. Jones cited the collapse of the new building campaign for quitting in Detroit, and has no future plans for now.

75 years ago

May 26, 1947: ISNU expects to begin construction of its new $1.9 million special education building by this fall. The structure is expected to be the only one of its kind in the world. It is the first attempt to include facilities for all exceptional children, including the very gifted.

50 years ago

May 26, 1972: An extra-alarm fire gutted an apartment over the Federal Café, 104 W. Front, and closed the café. Its owner hopes to reopen in four days. Off-duty firefighters were called in, and Bloomington FD requested help from Normal. NFD came but wasn’t pressed into service.

25 years ago

May 26, 1997: Local veterans and fraternal groups donated 75 flags to Bloomington High School to replace those that have been lost or stolen over the years. BHS was almost out of classroom flags with no replacements. Now, once again, there’s a flag in every classroom.

