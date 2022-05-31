 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
100 years ago: Memorial Grove in Miller Park dedicated for Decoration Day

HTF

100 years ago

May 31, 1922: In Decoration Day ceremonies, officials dedicated Memorial Grove in the southeastern part of Miller Park. The grove is a collection of newly planted trees honoring local soldiers who didn’t make in home from the World War. The Lions Club inspired the project.

75 years ago

May 31, 1947: Like the song says, the footsteps of Goodfield High School’s six graduates echoed down the hall and disappeared. Then the school disappeared too. Goodfield High closed after 27 years, and its students will now attend high school in Eureka, nine miles north.

50 years ago

May 31, 1972: Local losses today include H. Joseph Ensenberger, 79, the former president of G.A. Ensenberger & Sons furniture store on the west side of the square. In addition to his business success, he was internationally recognized for his skills as an amateur photographer.

25 years ago

May 31, 1997: A $100,000 fire routed tenants from their apartments at 1006 Sheryl Lane in Normal. So far there are no reports of injuries and investigators aren’t certain of a cause. The lone clue is apparently a hairdryer found near a bed in the unit where the fire began.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

