100 years ago: Longtime Logan County merchant, politician dies

100 years ago

June 2, 1922: Longtime Elkhart merchant James C. Taylor, one of the most widely known men in Logan County, died at his home after suffering a stroke. He had been in declining health. Taylor, a Republican, held many political offices, including two years in the General Assembly; at the time of his death, he had been village president for 22 years.

75 years ago

June 2, 1947: Divorces granted in McLean County Circuit Court in May dropped to 12 — the lowest point in the year. Added to the 99 previously obtained in 1947, a total of 111 couples had separated. Marriage licenses issued by the county clerk, however, had increased to 71 for the month, resulting in a six-to-one ratios of marriages to divorces.

50 years ago

June 2, 1972: State Rep. Michael F. Zlatnik, R-Chicago, was ordered to appear in McLean County Circuit Court on a charge of speeding at 114 mph. Zlatnik, an attorney, was stopped by a state trooper on May 31 but was not charged on the spot because he cited a provision in the Illinois Constitution that granted immunity from arrest for elected officials going to or from sessions of the legislature.

25 years ago

June 2, 1997: A new program provides free cellphones to victims of domestic violence in Clinton. Springfield's Cellular One donated 10 phones and airtime to Clinton police and DOVE. Victims would be leased phones for about two weeks after a violent incident occurred, with Cellular One paying the bill.

