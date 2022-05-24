100 years ago: General Leonard Wood and family missing

100 years ago

May 24, 1922: General Leonard Wood, his wife and daughter are missing and feared lost in a typhoon in the Philippines. They were yachting when the storm came up. Wood is Governor-General of the island possession of the U.S and has not been heard from for 36 hours.

75 years ago

May 24, 1947: The Bloomington Optimist Club will hold the city marbles tournament in 10 days. Four grade school champions have made it to the final round. They are Patrick Finfrock (Emerson); Donald Miller (Edwards); Paul Beasley (Washington); and Eugene Brown (Raymond).

50 years ago

May 24, 1972: Arson is suspected in Tuesday’s $500,000 fire in the GM&O roundhouse at Morris Avenue and Perry Street. But investigating officers haven’t confirmed it yet. The only clue is that a man was seen lighting a packing crate next to the roundhouse before the blaze.

25 years ago

May 24, 1997: John Ahrens of Minonk and John Harms of Fairbury are WWII veterans. But Harms fought for the U.S. and Ahrens for Germany. They’re friends now, and have learned that Harms and his outfit actually captured Ahrens and his German pals in North Africa in 1943.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.