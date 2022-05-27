100 years ago: Four golfers and two caddies burned in Chicago

100 years ago

May 27, 1922: Four Chicago golfers and two caddies were burned when lightning struck a tree at Calumet Country Club. They were taking shelter from a severe storm. Their conditions aren’t known, but some golf lessons are timeless. If lightning is in the air, take shelter indoors.

75 years ago

May 27, 1947: State police nabbed two escapees from the Menard Prison at Chester in a stolen car at Lexington. The men, 23 and 25, say they are from Peoria and Oklahoma. The car was reported stolen in Taylorville. They are in the McLean County jail, awaiting return to prison.

50 years ago

May 27, 1972: Firemen traced the cause of yesterday’s $50,000 fire over the Federal Café to a two-cent cigarette. But beyond the actual cigarette, no blame has been attached to the cause. Acting Fire Chief Captain Richard Denman said he was told the café building is not insured.

25 years ago

May 27, 1997: For those who know Memorial Day is more than just cookouts, this was a perfect reminder. It was a rainy, chilly day. But veterans and observers gathered, hats on and umbrellas up, at the Miller Park bandstand for a ceremony honoring Korean War dead.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.